Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $182,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

