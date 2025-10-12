Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.88.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE DE opened at $446.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

