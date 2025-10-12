Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys Shares of 2,393 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after buying an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after buying an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $240.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

