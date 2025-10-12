Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $214.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $240.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

