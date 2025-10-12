Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

Shares of FI stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.62 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

