LRI Investments LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.77. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

