Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.3%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.