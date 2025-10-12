GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $13.95 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $297.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.18.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

