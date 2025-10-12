Prostatis Group LLC Sells 192 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Prostatis Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.74. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.18.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

