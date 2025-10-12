GFS Advisors LLC Sells 24,085 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.