waypoint wealth counsel Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

waypoint wealth counsel cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $237.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $248.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

