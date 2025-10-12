T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.2% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 628,039,751 shares in the company, valued at $142,043,750,483.67. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,499,001 shares of company stock valued at $602,845,239 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

