Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

VTV opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.