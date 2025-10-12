Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. cut its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 120,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.4% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,275,610.09. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.