Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $78.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 7.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $78,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 978,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,239,000 after purchasing an additional 495,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

