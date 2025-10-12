Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.77. The company has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,834,236.40. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

