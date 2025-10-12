Clarendon Private LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Clarendon Private LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.