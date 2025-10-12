Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 410,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.