Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $93,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. CV Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 25.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,210.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.