Cwm LLC Acquires 34,133 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after buying an additional 239,082 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.