Natural Investments LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 284.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average is $224.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

