iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $53,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 170.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

