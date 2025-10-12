Cwm LLC Buys 102,684 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,188,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,684 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $219,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after purchasing an additional 595,377 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after buying an additional 949,699 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,271,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,936,000 after buying an additional 326,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after buying an additional 1,360,243 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.