Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 81,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,796.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 132,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $4,440,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.90.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $230.88 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $407.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

