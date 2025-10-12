OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 280 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

OFI Invest Asset Management lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of FI stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.62 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

