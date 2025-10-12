Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 104 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 204.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after purchasing an additional 407,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $297.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.74. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.