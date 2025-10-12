Advocate Group LLC Purchases 6,362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

