Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,986 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amphenol worth $111,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

