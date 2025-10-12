Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Position Raised by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $364.77 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.25 and its 200-day moving average is $378.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

