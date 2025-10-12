Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 8,940 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $599.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.73. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

