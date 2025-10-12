8,875 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Acquired by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,237 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

