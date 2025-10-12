R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 218,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.