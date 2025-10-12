Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,303 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

