Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

