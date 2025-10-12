Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 3,160 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

