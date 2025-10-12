G2 Capital Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $37.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

