Summa Corp. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Summa Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Summa Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summa Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

