Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 101,613 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8,418.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,613 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises about 1.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of GE opened at $291.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.38. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

