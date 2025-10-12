Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,930 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $286.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

