Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

