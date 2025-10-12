Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 349 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE:UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average of $349.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

