Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,904 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $888.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $909.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

