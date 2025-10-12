Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

