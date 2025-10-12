2,678 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Bought by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $101.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

