Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,168.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

