Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,986 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $72,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

