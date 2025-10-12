LRI Investments LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.08.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

