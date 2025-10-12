Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 974 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.