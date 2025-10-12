Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 708.1% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.67.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
