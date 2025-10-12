Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 708.1% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.