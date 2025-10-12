Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 49,658 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 49,658 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.71.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3%

Oracle stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.29. The company has a market cap of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

